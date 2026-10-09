Daily news: A kratom company dropped its lawsuit against Utah’s recent ban

This is your daily news rundown for Friday, Oct. 9. In this edition:



Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway is fully reopened sooner than expected

Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway fully reopened Friday morning, much sooner than officials expected.

A rockfall closed part of the major roadway through Zion National Park last week.

Some of it reopened on Tuesday, but repairs for a section from Canyon Junction to the Great Arch Pullout was expected to take several weeks.

Park officials sped up that timeline by removing damaged asphalt and putting gravel in those sections for now. They will be repaved in the near future.

A kratom company dropped its lawsuit against Utah’s ban

An Oklahoma kratom company abruptly dropped its lawsuit against Utah’s ban on some kratom products.

Botanic Tonics LLC initially argued that only allowing pure leaf kratom to be sold in Utah will cost the company millions of dollars.

Supporters of the law point to kratom’s addictive nature and recent deaths related to mislabeled synthetic kratom products.

In August, the lawsuit was put on hold, and at the end of last month, the company and the Utah Attorney General’s Office agreed to dismiss it.

A spokesperson for the attorney’s office said the move came after the Utah Department of Agriculture approved a new pure leaf kratom product by Botanic Tonics.

Utah’s Hogle Zoo is getting an expanded African Savanna habitat next year

Utah’s Hogle Zoo broke ground on Thursday on an almost $11 million expansion for its African Savanna animals.

It will include a year-round indoor giraffe habitat, a dedicated outdoor giraffe feeding area, and expanded hoofstock facilities.

The project was largely funded through donations and is expected to open next summer.