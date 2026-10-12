Daily news: Pamela Atkinson, the ‘Mother Teresa of Utah,’ dies at 93

This is your daily news rundown for Monday, Oct. 12. In this edition:



Pamela Atkinson, the ‘Mother Teresa of Utah,’ dies at 93

Pamela Atkinson, a longtime advocate for those experiencing homelessness, died on Saturday at age 93.

Called the “Mother Teresa of Utah,” Atkinson spent decades as the first resource for individuals or charities in need. Her advocacy stretched from downtown shelters to the Utah Capitol.

She helped establish several clinics, a homeless trust fund, and a shelter for men in South Salt Lake named in her honor.

Funeral services for Atkinson will be held at the First Presbyterian Church at 12 C Street in Salt Lake City on Oct. 30 at 11 a.m.

Utah’s ski resorts got their first snow ahead of next month’s opening

Some of Utah’s ski resorts got their first snow of the season this weekend.

That includes Park City Mountain, Alta Ski Area, Solitude Mountain Resort, and Brighton Resort.

The snowfall was much-needed, as most of those resorts are planning to open for the winter season late next month.

Ski resorts and skiers alike are hoping an active El Niño makes this winter a snowier one. Last year had record-breaking lows for Utah snow, which left many slopes bare and forced some resorts to close early.

Utah Sen. John Curtis joins a bipartisan group against Trump’s Russian diesel deal

A bipartisan group of six senators, including Utah’s John Curtis, are urging President Donald Trump to reverse course on a plane to purchase diesel from Russia.

The deal, announced Friday, is a sharp reversal of years of pressure on Russian energy over its war with Ukraine.

It also comes just weeks after Congress passed legislation to impose substantial tariffs on the top importers of Russian oil or natural gas.

Trump said it would help lower gas prices for Americans, which have been hit hard by the U.S. war against Iran. He didn’t address that war, Russia’s war in Ukraine, or sanctions in his announcement.

Curtis and other senators opposed to Trump’s deal said the administration didn’t consult with Congress or justify its decision, which is required by law.

They also pointed out that Congress explicitly banned Russian energy imports in 2022 to prevent the U.S. from financing the war in Ukraine.