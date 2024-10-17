© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Watch Utah's 3rd Congressional debate with Mike Kennedy and Glenn Wright

Utah Public Radio | By Emily Colby
Published October 17, 2024 at 10:56 AM MDT

This debate features candidates for Utah's 3rd Congressional District seat in the House of Representatives. It includes Republican candidate Mike Kennedy and Democratic candidate Glenn Wright.

The debate is held at BYU Broadcasting Studio on the Brigham Young University Campus in Provo.

Moderator: Leah Murray is the Brady Presidential Distinguished Professor in the Department of Political Science and Philosophy at Weber State University.

Missed the past debates? Catch them here:
