Watch Utah's 3rd Congressional debate with Mike Kennedy and Glenn Wright
This debate features candidates for Utah's 3rd Congressional District seat in the House of Representatives. It includes Republican candidate Mike Kennedy and Democratic candidate Glenn Wright.
The debate is held at BYU Broadcasting Studio on the Brigham Young University Campus in Provo.
Moderator: Leah Murray is the Brady Presidential Distinguished Professor in the Department of Political Science and Philosophy at Weber State University.
Missed the past debates? Catch them here:
-
The debate is hosted by the Utah Debate Commission.
-
The debate is hosted by the Utah Debate Commission and begins at 6.
-
The debate was hosted and recorded by the Utah Debate Commission on Oct. 8.
-
The Utah Debate Commission hosted and recorded the debate on Oct. 1.
-
Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. JD Vance will take the debate stage tonight starting at 9 p.m. Watch the CBS News Vice Presidential Debate Simulcast on NPR.
-
Watch the recorded debate, hosted by the Utah Debate Commission.
-
NPR offered live coverage, including live updates online, of the ABC News Presidential Debate Simulcast on Tuesday.