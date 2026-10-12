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Utah Congressional District 2 Voter Guide

Utah Public Radio | By Emily Colby
Published October 12, 2026 at 2:22 PM MDT

Election Day is Nov. 3, but ballots will be sent out as early as Tuesday. Here's what you need to know to vote in Utah's 2nd Congressional District.

Voters will elect a candidate to serve a two-year term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Location

You're in this district if you live in Box Elder, Cache, Davis, or Rich County, or if you live in the I-15 corridor from Clearfield to Bountiful in Weber County.

Find your U.S. House district.

Candidates

How to Vote

Click here to register to vote, check your registration status, or update your voter registration. The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. or you can register on Election Day.

Vote by mail: If you have registered recently or voted in at least one of the past two general elections, your ballot will be mailed to you.

Vote early in person: Registered voters can vote early at select locations in the two weeks leading up to Election Day. Find your options for early voting by entering your address at vote.utah.gov.

Vote on Election Day: Polls will be open Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m to vote in person. Make sure you bring identification. View voting locations near you by entering your address at vote.utah.gov.

Watch Peter Crosby and Blake Moore debate Tuesday at 6 p.m. on upr.org or listen in on your radio.
Tags
Politics 2026 Elections2nd Congressional District
Emily Colby
I discovered Utah Public Radio as a freshman in college. Now, as program director, I oversee all of our broadcast and digital programming. When I'm not working with our team to bring you the best of Utah's stories, I love to cook new foods, read science fiction, and listen to music made by women in the 90s.
See stories by Emily Colby