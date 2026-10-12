Utah Congressional District 2 Voter Guide

Election Day is Nov. 3, but ballots will be sent out as early as Tuesday. Here's what you need to know to vote in Utah's 2nd Congressional District.

Voters will elect a candidate to serve a two-year term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Location

You're in this district if you live in Box Elder, Cache, Davis, or Rich County, or if you live in the I-15 corridor from Clearfield to Bountiful in Weber County.

Find your U.S. House district.

Candidates

How to Vote

Click here to register to vote, check your registration status, or update your voter registration. The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. or you can register on Election Day.

Vote by mail: If you have registered recently or voted in at least one of the past two general elections, your ballot will be mailed to you.

Vote early in person: Registered voters can vote early at select locations in the two weeks leading up to Election Day. Find your options for early voting by entering your address at vote.utah.gov.

Vote on Election Day: Polls will be open Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m to vote in person. Make sure you bring identification. View voting locations near you by entering your address at vote.utah.gov.

Watch Peter Crosby and Blake Moore debate Tuesday at 6 p.m. on upr.org or listen in on your radio.

