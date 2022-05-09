© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

'Inspired: Understanding Creativity' with Matt Richtel on Monday's Access Utah

Published May 9, 2022 at 12:50 PM MDT
Screenshot 2022-05-09 at 12-47-01 Matt Richtel Author New York Times writer Inspired Understanding Creativity.png
Mattrichtel.com

How does creativity work? Where does inspiration come from? What are the secrets of our most revered creators? How can we maximize our creative potential? “Inspired,” the new book from Pulitzer Prize–winning New York Times reporter Matt Richtel, is about the science of creativity, distilling an explosion of exciting new research from across the world, including insight from some of the world’s great creators and deconstructing the authentic nature of creativity, its biological and evolutionary origins, its deep connection to religion and spirituality, the way it bubbles in each of us, urgent and essential, waiting to be tapped.

Many of the questions Richtel addresses are practical: What are the traits of successful creators? Under which conditions does creativity thrive? How can we move past creative blocks? The ultimate message is that creativity is more accessible than many might imagine, as necessary, beautiful, and fulfilling as any essential part of human nature.

Matt Richtel is a Pulitzer Prize–winning New York Times reporter and bestselling nonfiction and mystery author. He lives in San Francisco with his wife, Meredith, a neurologist, and their two children. In his spare time, he plays tennis and piano and writes (not very good) songs.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
