© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
UPR is here for you and heard BECAUSE of you! Don’t wait to donate, make your early gift of support today.
Stacked-Color.jpg
Access Utah

How new technologies can reshape our world on Thursday's Access Utah

Published September 15, 2022 at 10:54 AM MDT
Five windmills on grassy hills.
Appolinary Kalashnikova
/
Unsplash

Today our guest is Adam Dorr, the Director of Research at the RethinkX think tank.

He will give a talk on Tuesday, September 20 at Utah Tech University as a part of their Human-Tech Speaker Series titled "Rethinking Humanity: Reasons for Optimism Amidst the Disruptions" (at 4 PM in the Zion Room - Holland Centennial Commons 537). The talk is open to the public.

Dorr is an environmental social scientist and technology theorist whose recent RethinkX publications have focused on the disruption of the global energy sector by new energy generation and storage technologies, as well as the implications of the energy, transportation and food disruptions for climate change.

Dorr regularly presents RethinkX's work on stage, radio, podcasts and television and has more than a decade of teaching, lecturing and public speaking experience. He completed his MS at the University of Michigan's School for Environment and Sustainability and his PhD at UCLA's Luskin School of Public Affairs.

RethinkX is an independent think tank that analyzes and forecasts the speed and scale of technology-driven disruption and its implications across society. The organization produces impartial, data-driven analyses that identify pivotal choices to be made by investors, business, policy and civic leaders. The organization's book, Rethinking Humanity, is available for free download here.

Tags

Access Utah renewable energyEnergytechnologyhopeUPR
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content