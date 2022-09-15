How new technologies can reshape our world on Thursday's Access Utah

Today our guest is Adam Dorr, the Director of Research at the RethinkX think tank .

He will give a talk on Tuesday, September 20 at Utah Tech University as a part of their Human-Tech Speaker Series titled "Rethinking Humanity: Reasons for Optimism Amidst the Disruptions" (at 4 PM in the Zion Room - Holland Centennial Commons 537). The talk is open to the public.

Dorr is an environmental social scientist and technology theorist whose recent RethinkX publications have focused on the disruption of the global energy sector by new energy generation and storage technologies, as well as the implications of the energy, transportation and food disruptions for climate change.

Dorr regularly presents RethinkX's work on stage, radio, podcasts and television and has more than a decade of teaching, lecturing and public speaking experience. He completed his MS at the University of Michigan's School for Environment and Sustainability and his PhD at UCLA's Luskin School of Public Affairs.