Access Utah

Arts in Utah and the Coronavirus Pandemic on Wednesday's Access Utah

Published December 7, 2022 at 11:51 AM MST
2020multi-01.png
www.utahculturalalliance.org

The Utah Cultural Alliance released its latest State of Utah Culture Report earlier this year. We’ll talk about the state of arts and culture in Utah with UCA’s Executive Director Crystal Young and their Communications Director Ernesto Balderas. Some highlights from the report: In addition to the arts’ contribution to the health and wellbeing of individuals and communities, the cultural industry is 9% of Utah’s GDP. They employ one in twelve Utahns. The industry generates $309 million in tax revenue for the state.

Tags
Access Utah UPRArtCommunity artUtah ArtsCrystal YoungErnesto Balderas
