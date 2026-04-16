Food safety with Patrick Guzzle on Access Utah

We talk with Patrick Guzzle, vice president of food science for the National Restaurant Association. He was the keynote speaker at the recent Food Safety Conference presented by the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food. We’ll talk about his personal connection to food safety, industry training and standards, creating a food safety culture, and dealing with food allergies.

Patrick Guzzle has been environmental health specialist in Southeastern Idaho Public Health District, Idaho food protection program manager with the State's Division of Public Health, and president of the Idaho Environmental Health Association. In 2018, Patrick Guzzle started Mountain West Food Safety LLC. He is an adjunct professor of public health at Boise State University. Patrick Guzzle holds a master's degree in public health, an master's degree in anthropology, and a bachelor's degree in Spanish, all from Idaho State University. He and his wife Dianne both grew up in Colorado — she in Littleton and he in Steamboat Springs. They have four children and reside in Boise, Idaho.

