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Food safety with Patrick Guzzle on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published April 16, 2026 at 4:47 PM MDT
A chef checks the temperature of a piece of meat cooking on a flat top grill.
Ahmad Ardity
/
Pixabay

We talk with Patrick Guzzle, vice president of food science for the National Restaurant Association. He was the keynote speaker at the recent Food Safety Conference presented by the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food. We’ll talk about his personal connection to food safety, industry training and standards, creating a food safety culture, and dealing with food allergies.

Patrick Guzzle has been environmental health specialist in Southeastern Idaho Public Health District, Idaho food protection program manager with the State's Division of Public Health, and president of the Idaho Environmental Health Association. In 2018, Patrick Guzzle started Mountain West Food Safety LLC. He is an adjunct professor of public health at Boise State University. Patrick Guzzle holds a master's degree in public health, an master's degree in anthropology, and a bachelor's degree in Spanish, all from Idaho State University. He and his wife Dianne both grew up in Colorado — she in Littleton and he in Steamboat Springs. They have four children and reside in Boise, Idaho.

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Access Utah UPRFoodFood SafetyFood Science
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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