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The definitive history of bread in America on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published October 14, 2026 at 1:30 PM MDT
A man with glasses and short brown hair smiles at the camera.
amazon.com

There is no humbler food than bread, none easier to take for granted. So ancient that it shows up in prehistoric sites, bread is still full of surprises.

In the new book, "American Bread," award-winning author Andrew Coe provides the definitive history of American bread, from European settlers' introduction to corn to the COVID-era sourdough craze. Each chapter follows an emblematic loaf that connects flour, water, salt, and yeast to the evolving story of American agriculture, industry, immigration, and ideas about health.

Andrew Coe's books include the James Beard award–winning "A Square Meal: A Culinary History of the Great Depression" (coauthored with Jane Ziegelman) and "Chop Suey: A Cultural History of Chinese Food in the United States."

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Access Utah Books on Access UtahBreadHistoryFood and Drink
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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