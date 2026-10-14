The definitive history of bread in America on Access Utah

There is no humbler food than bread, none easier to take for granted. So ancient that it shows up in prehistoric sites, bread is still full of surprises.

In the new book, "American Bread," award-winning author Andrew Coe provides the definitive history of American bread, from European settlers' introduction to corn to the COVID-era sourdough craze. Each chapter follows an emblematic loaf that connects flour, water, salt, and yeast to the evolving story of American agriculture, industry, immigration, and ideas about health.

Andrew Coe's books include the James Beard award–winning "A Square Meal: A Culinary History of the Great Depression" (coauthored with Jane Ziegelman) and "Chop Suey: A Cultural History of Chinese Food in the United States."