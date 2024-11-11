Ag Matters: Smart foodscapes for beef

Beef is important to the American economy and many dinnerplates. However, grazing cattle can damage vulnerable rangelands, and the methane and nitrogen emitted contributes to rising global temperatures. That in turn contributes to drought and forest fires in Utah and elsewhere.

Fortunately, researchers are working to address both ends of the problem. By planting clusters of hardy, nutritious plants on grazing lands, ranchers can reduce the greenhouse gases cattle produce, draw carbon from the atmosphere, and improve the diets of their herds. These smart foodscapes also support native pollinators and wildlife for healthier ecosystems.