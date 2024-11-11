© 2024 Utah Public Radio
We are experiencing interruptions on 90.7 in Zion National Park and working to resolve the issue.
Ag Matters: Smart foodscapes for beef

By Lynnette Harris
Published November 11, 2024 at 12:03 PM MST
Beef is important to the American economy and many dinnerplates. However, grazing cattle can damage vulnerable rangelands, and the methane and nitrogen emitted contributes to rising global temperatures. That in turn contributes to drought and forest fires in Utah and elsewhere.

Fortunately, researchers are working to address both ends of the problem. By planting clusters of hardy, nutritious plants on grazing lands, ranchers can reduce the greenhouse gases cattle produce, draw carbon from the atmosphere, and improve the diets of their herds. These smart foodscapes also support native pollinators and wildlife for healthier ecosystems.

Ag Matters BeefCattlePlantsGrazingEconomyRanchersGreenhouse Gasatmospheric scienceUSU ExtensionAgricultureUPR
Lynnette Harris
