Cropping Up: Cooking with specialty crops & supporting local growers

On our Cropping Up episode this week host Emma Parkhurst visits the USU Botanical Center Farmers Market in Kaysville with more cooking demos from Blackstone featuring veggie tortellini and veggie grilled cheese sandwiches.

Plus we’ll hear from local ag producers on how to support local growers after the farmers market season winds down during the cooler months.

https://extension.usu.edu/botanicalcenter/farmers-market/index

https://www.ams.usda.gov/services/grants/scbgp/specialty-crop

https://ag.utah.gov/

https://createbetterhealth.org/