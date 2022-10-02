© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Cropping Up

Cropping Up: Cooking with specialty crops & supporting local growers

Published September 30, 2022 at 11:06 AM MDT
On our Cropping Up episode this week host Emma Parkhurst visits the USU Botanical Center Farmers Market in Kaysville with more cooking demos from Blackstone featuring veggie tortellini and veggie grilled cheese sandwiches.

Plus we’ll hear from local ag producers on how to support local growers after the farmers market season winds down during the cooler months.

Emma Parkhurst
Nick Porath
Nicholas Porath is a Logan native and music lover. He recently graduated from USU with a degree in broadcast journalism. It was while studying journalism that he found his niche and newfound love for radio. He first started out as an intern behind the scenes and found his way to the control room where he now hosts Here & Now on Monday through Friday from 11-1. Nick is also the producer for DEBUNKED.
Shalayne Smith Needham
Shalayne Smith Needham has worked at Utah Public Radio since 2000 as producer of Access Utah. She graduated from Utah State University in 1997 with a BA in Sociology, emphasis on Criminology. A Logan native, she grew up with an appreciation for the great outdoors and spends her free time photographing the Western landscape and its wildlife.
