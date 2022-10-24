Cropping Up: Fall season wrap-up & ongoing struggles for growers

We wrap up our fall season at Pettingill’s Fruit Farm on Utah’s famous fruit way in Willard! Join Emma Parkhurst and learn how climate and other obstacles affect local growers and the harvest plus more cooking demos from Blackstone.

Support for Cropping Up comes from the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food in partnership with USU’s Hunger Solutions Institute and Create Better Health Utah.

