The Cropping Up logo is a green circle around a generic green plant.
Cropping Up

Cropping Up: Fall season wrap-up & ongoing struggles for growers

Published October 21, 2022 at 12:34 PM MDT
311023286_602032971715270_490542467247416912_n.jpg
Pettingill's Fruit Farm

We wrap up our fall season at Pettingill’s Fruit Farm on Utah’s famous fruit way in Willard! Join Emma Parkhurst and learn how climate and other obstacles affect local growers and the harvest plus more cooking demos from Blackstone.

Support for Cropping Up comes from the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food in partnership with USU’s Hunger Solutions Institute and Create Better Health Utah.

https://www.facebook.com/people/Pettingills-Fruit-Farm/100057257177834/

https://www.ams.usda.gov/services/grants/scbgp/specialty-crop

https://ag.utah.gov/

https://createbetterhealth.org/

