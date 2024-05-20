Eating the Past: From meat dish to vegan dish

This is Tammy Proctor, and this season on Eating the Past, we have

spent some time discussing vegan and vegetarian history. Today, I want

to talk about how to turn much-loved food traditions into vegan or

vegetarian friendly offerings.

This a two-part episode, with the first focusing on British cooking, often

seen primarily as a meat-and-potatoes-and-gravy kind of cuisine. Today for

the second part, I want to look at how innovative James Beard award-winning

chef, Bryant Terry, has turned his soul food favorites into vegan dishes.

I should say at the outset that Terry has been featured on The Splendid

Table, so you can listen to the episode for more information and a proper

interview.

For this program, however, I want to talk about how much I

enjoyed trying some of Bryant Terry's recipes for favorite southern

dishes that he has made vegan.

As background, it is important to note that Terry is a chef, an artist, and an

activist, and he seems to have embraced the notion that food, art and life are

intertwined.

Some of his work focuses on food insecurity and food justice, and

part of his interest in vegan eating is tied to his commitment to a sustainable

and just food ecosystem. He has written and spoken about race, food, and justice

in really profound ways.

So what about these vegan recipes? One of the cool things about Terry's

cookbooks is that they take common dishes—collard greens, barbeque—

and transform them into vegan foods.

I grew up in Missouri eating greens and wilted salads, all of which were drenched

in bacon grease and hamchunks, but Terry's recipes keeps the feel-good nature of

a plates of beans and greens, for instance, while adding unusual spices or

ingredients to make up for the lack of meatiness.

One recipe of his substitutes orange juice and raisins for a citrusy take on the

humble collard green. Another way that he adds flavor to his dishes is by using

versions of traditional spice combos such as jerk spice.

Imagine slicing a cauliflower head into thick slices, slathering them with olive oil,

and then coating them with jerk seasoning. Then throw those slices onto an outdoor

grill and cook them as you would barbecue chicken. They can then be served

over rice or on a salad or with other barbecued vegetables or tofu.

In fact, tofu can be marinated in spicy seasoning and then cooked as a

blackened item – this is a great substitute for blackened catfish.

Although Bryant Terry is extraordinary in his commitment to preparing

vegan versions of what his latest cookbook calls "black food", he is not

the only one who is embracing plant-based versions of regional cuisines.

There are restaurants that are resuscitating older home cooked dishes

and then updating them as new vegan classics. As a vegetarian, I often

still use dairy, and there are even more ways to eliminate meat in this

style.

If you love biscuits and gravy, try making homemade buttermilk

biscuits and then smother them with a mushroom-based gravy that is

filled with sliced portabellos. The thick mushroom slices make for a

fantastic breakfast – with no sausage.

I encourage you to think about fun ways to adapt meat dishes to vegan

or vegetarian treatments. It’s an entertaining way to enliven your old

standards.

