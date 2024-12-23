Eating the Past: Christmas treats

Aunt Margaret's Divinity

4 c white sugar

1 c white corn syrup

3 egg whites, beaten stiffly

½ c hot water

Cook and boil sugar, syrup and water until mixture hardens when dropped in cold water. Pour over 3 egg whites, beaten stiffly, beat until cold. Form in to rolls 4 inches long, 1 inch in diameter as soon as it can be handled. Do not wait too long. Cover rolls with finely chopped pecans and slice when set.

Old-Time Penuche

1 pound light brown sugar

¾ c light cream or half-and-half

1 T light corn syrup

2 T butter

1 t vanilla

1-2 t. grated orange rind (optional)

1 c. coarsely chopped walnuts

Measure into large saucepan all ingredients except vanilla and walnuts. Stirring constantly, heat to boiling and boil gently to 238 degrees or until a few drops in cold water form a soft ball. If mixture curdles, beating will make it smooth. Remove from heat and let stand without stirring until bottom of pan feels lukewarm. Stir in favouring and nuts and beat with spoon until thick and creamy. When candy begins to lose its gloss, pour into buttered 8-inch square pan. Cut into squares while warm. Makes a little over 1 pound.

Rissoles aux orties et laitage (Nettle pies)

250 g. ricotta or fromage blanc

250 g. nettle shoots (or spinach or chard)

Salt and pepper

Nutmeg

2 teaspoons pine nuts

Almond powder (thickener) – could substitute cornstarch

Shortcrust pastry or puff pastry

Chop the greens into big chunks. Mix cheese, greens, salt, pepper, nutmeg, and pine nuts together. Thicken if needed with cornstarch. The filling should hold together a bit. Prepare pastry, put filling at intervals and cut/close to make little handpies. Bake for 20 minutes in a hot oven. Serve with a side salad.

Rissoles aux pruneaux farcis (Prune-stuffed turnovers)

20 prunes (pits removed)

2 tablespoons of cream

1 teaspoon of honey

1 tablespoon of almond powder (or cornstarch)

Nutmeg

Cinnamon

Shortcrust pastry or puff pastry

Mix all ingredients together except prunes and pastry, then split the prunes open and stuff with the mixture. Wrap each prune in a piece of pastry and bake.