Eating the Past: Pepernoten and Kruidnoten: Dutch spiced cookies
Pepernoten (Kruidnoten) Recipe:
Ingredients
- 2 cups flour
- 3 tsp. Baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. Salt
- 125 g. Brown sugar
- 1/2 cup butter, softened
- 1/4 c. Milk. More will be needed to get the dough to the correct consistency.
- 2 tbsp of a prepared Dutch spice blend like Speculaas mix or make your own:
- 2 tbsp cinnamon
- 1 tsp nutmeg
- 1 tsp ground cloves
- 1/2 tsp. Ground ginger
- 1/4 tsp. Ground cardamom
Instructions
- Combine the flour, baking powder, and salt together and sift. In a separate bowl, use a hand mixer to blend softened butter until it is fluffy.
- Add the flour, sugar, spices, and a pinch of salt to the butter. Add milk and mix together until the ingredients are combined. Your dough may still be crumbly. Add milk by the teaspoon and until the dough is just sticking together, almost like play dough. Avoid making the dough so wet that it sticks to your hands.
- Using a teaspoon, scoop out the dough and roll into little balls and place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. This recipe should make around 60-70 cookies.
- Bake for 10-15 minutes or until golden. We usually bake ours closer to 10 minutes than 15.
- Cool the cookies and store in an air-tight container.