Eating the Past: How to season your food with Good King Henry herb

Good King Henry is an herb that many people have never tried and probably have never even

heard of before. Historical evidence suggests in has been around a long time, and pollen from

Good King Henry has been found at Neolithic/Bronze Age and Roman sites. It may have just

been a weed – not clear if it was eaten that early. However, there is evidence that is has been part

of diets since at least the medieval times in Britain. Today it is not very common, although it

seems to have remained part of meals in Lincolnshire (in northeastern England).

So today, I thought I would write a little about what it is, why I grow it, and how you might be

able to grow it in your own garden here in Utah.

Good King Henry, perhaps originally just good Henry, is one of the common names given to the

plant Blitum bonus-henricus. Other common names for this plant include "poor man's asparagus"

and "Lincolnshire spinach"—both names that tell of its various uses. Originally native to parts of

southern Europe, this plant is loosely related to lamb's quarters (the well-known edible weed)

and to quinoa. It spread northwards from southern Europe and is believed by some to have been

brought to the British Isles by the Romans.

In Utah, Good King Henry grows well as a perennial. I planted some about a decade ago in a

sunny, well-watered raised bed in my Providence back yard, and it is still going strong. It shares

a bed with French tarragon and sage, and both really thrive. Good King Henry is known to be a

plant that gathers nutrients from the soil, so I think it might improve that garden box for the other

plants.

The main reason that I like Good King Henry as a plant is it is pretty, and it is edible in a number

of ways. All parts of the plant are edible at different times of the growing season.

1) Edible Flower Shoots

It can be used as asparagus substitute in the spring. The shoots (when young and thin) can

be grilled or cooked in other ways exactly as you would prepare and cook asparagus.

2) Edible Flower Buds

As the shoots grow and the flower buds form, these are another extremely useful edible

yield. If you don’t harvest all the shoots as an asparagus alternative, then budding shoots

can be boiled briefly, steamed, or stir-fried and taste much like sprouting broccoli.

3) Edible Leaves

Younger leaves can also be picked and used as a mild and fairly neutral spinach

substitute. While older leaves get a bit bitter over time these can still be used at any time

as a cooked green—perhaps combined with others without as much bitterness.

4) Edible Seeds

Finally, these plants also have edible seeds that can be collected and used as you would

use quinoa, or ground to make flour.

How to Grow Good King Henry

You can start from seed indoors or outdoors, or start from small plants. It does well in Utah and

dies down in winter, but I don’t really do anything to it and it comes back every year.

You can use this in a number of recipes for salads, cooked greens, grilled vegetables, etc. Here’s

a recipe from a British historic house in Lincolnshire. This is a very easy tart made with puff

pastry, Good King Henry, stilton cheese, and honey. Try it out!

Good King Henry and Stilton Tart

Ingredients:

• Large bunch of young Good King Henry leaves

• 2 tsp golden caster sugar

• 1/2 lemon, zested and juiced

• 320g sheet ready-rolled puff pastry

• 200g stilton cheese

• 3 tbsp clear honey

• a few springs thyme, leaves picked

• olive oil / small knob if butter

• Instructions:

• Preheat the oven to 200°C/fan 180°C/.

• In a frying pan, heat 1 tablespoon oil and the butter and gently wilt the good king henry

leaves for a few minutes. When the leaves are nearly dry, add the sugar and lemon juice and

again reduce until all of the moisture has evaporated. Allow to cool slightly on a plate.

• Unroll the puff pastry sheet and score a 1/2cm border around the edge lightly. Using a spoon,

and keeping within your border, evenly spread the good king henry leaves over the pastry.

Crumble your cheese over the leaves, leaving some big chunks.

• Bake for 20 minutes, or until the pastry puffs up, crisps up, and becomes golden. Meanwhile,

warm the honey with the thyme and lemon zest until it is runny. Drizzle the dressing over the

tart and serve with a green salad.

Source: https://www.wildfoodie.co.uk/post/good-king-henry-lincolnshire-spinach

