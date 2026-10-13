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WATCH LIVE: 2nd Congressional District Debate with Peter Crosby and Blake Moore

Utah Public Radio | By Emily Colby
Published October 13, 2026 at 4:45 PM MDT

On Tuesday at 6:00 p.m., the Utah Debate Commission is hosting the 2nd Congressional District Debate, featuring Democrat Peter Crosby and Republican Blake Moore.

This will be the first general election since Utah adopted its new congressional map. Crosby and Moore are running to represent northern Utah in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Check out UPR's Congressional District 2 Voter Guide.

Watch the other debates below.

Tags
Politics 2026 ElectionsUtah Debate CommissionBlake Moore
Emily Colby
I discovered Utah Public Radio as a freshman in college. Now, as program director, I oversee all of our broadcast and digital programming. When I'm not working with our team to bring you the best of Utah's stories, I love to cook new foods, read science fiction, and listen to music made by women in the 90s.
See stories by Emily Colby