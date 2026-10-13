WATCH LIVE: 2nd Congressional District Debate with Peter Crosby and Blake Moore
On Tuesday at 6:00 p.m., the Utah Debate Commission is hosting the 2nd Congressional District Debate, featuring Democrat Peter Crosby and Republican Blake Moore.
This will be the first general election since Utah adopted its new congressional map. Crosby and Moore are running to represent northern Utah in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Check out UPR's Congressional District 2 Voter Guide.
Watch the other debates below.