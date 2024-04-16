Eating the Past: Mary Shelley's Frankenstein

Laura: Welcome to another episode of Eating the Past. I’m Laura

Gelfand, and on today’s show we’ll continue exploring the

fascinating history of plant-based eating and famous vegetarians.

I’m thrilled to have Michelle Davis joining me again today from her

home in Los Angeles. Michelle has published five fabulous, best-

selling vegan cookbooks, in over eight languages.

And currently, she is heading up her own weekly newsletter, Stir the

Pot, which is full of fresh, new recipes and all the hot food gossip you

can handle.

In addition to all of that, Michelle studied history and so she is

the perfect person to join me in chatting about Mary Shelley,

the vegetarian author of Frankenstein, who created a

vegetarian creature!

Welcome Michelle!

Michelle: hi Laura! That’s right, the mother of science fiction was

also vegetarian and the monster in her most famous book doesn’t

eat animals.

Laura: Frankenstein has been explored in all sorts of ways, but

the vegetarian themes in the book don’t seem to have inspired a

great deal of academic zeal. The circle in which Mary Shelley

lived and worked included a number of vegetarians, including

her father and her husband, who authored two vegetarian

texts, including “a vindication of natural diet.”

For these early Nineteenth-century radicals opting not to eat meat

was a political choice, can you talk a bit about that?

Michelle: Yes! Romantic thinkers viewed vegetarianism as a more natural

diet that reflected their desires to have a deeper commune with nature.

With the industrial revolution in full swing, they also rebelled against profit

driven -markets, and increased meat prices. Eating a meatless diet was a

way to demonstrate your objections to the rise in consumer culture.

Meat was also seen as social marker for the higher classes. Thus by

rejecting meat romantic thinkers saw themselves as also rejecting

the class system and class separation.

Laura: It’s so interesting, because there really is a bit of that

built into contemporary plant-based diets. Mary Shelley’s

creature is an embodiment of the French philosopher Rousseau’s

‘noble savage,’ and the way that he learns about himself and

the world around him follows the steps outlined by Rousseau

when discussing the ‘natural man’. What role do you think

vegeterianism plays in the creature’s development?

Michelle: I think it’s one of the ways he demonstrates his humanity

and natural goodness like Rousseau hypothesized. When he imagines

his ideal future and partner, the gentleness of diet is central. He says “my

food is not that of man; I do not destroy the lamb and the kid, to glut my

appetite; acorns and berries afford me sufficient nourishment.”

He continues “the picture I present to you is peaceful and human, and you

must feel that you could deny it only in the wantonness of power and

cruelty.” He just wants to return to Eden in a way.

Laura: What a sweet monster. Mary Shelley’s peeps promoted

their choice not to eat meat as one that would help eliminate

violence on the domestic front, and ultimately between

nations. Do you think these kinds of ideas still animate

discussions about plant-based diets?

Michelle: I think the modern and vegetarian movements are more

focused on first ending the suffering of animals and then, perhaps

people. But I think any room we can make for kindness and gentleness

in our lives, the better. It certainly won’t hurt.

Laura: Amen to that. I can’t thank you enough for joining me

for these shows and for sharing your knowledge and

perspectives with me and our listeners. I want to encourage all

of you to sign up for Michelle's weekly newsletter, Stir the Pot!

