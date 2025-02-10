Eating the Past: Medieval cooking
Rissoles aux orties et laitage (Nettle pies)
250 g. ricotta or fromage blanc
250 g. nettle shoots (or spinach or chard)
Salt and pepper
Nutmeg
2 teaspoons pine nuts
Almond powder (thickener) – could substitute cornstarch
Shortcrust pastry or puff pastry
Chop the greens into big chunks. Mix cheese, greens, salt, pepper, nutmeg, and pine nuts together.
Thicken if needed with cornstarch. The filling should hold together a bit. Prepare pastry, put filling
at intervals and cut/close to make little hand pies. Bake for 20 minutes in a hot oven. Serve with a side
salad.