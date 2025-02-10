Eating the Past: Medieval cooking

Rissoles aux orties et laitage (Nettle pies)

250 g. ricotta or fromage blanc

250 g. nettle shoots (or spinach or chard)

Salt and pepper

Nutmeg

2 teaspoons pine nuts

Almond powder (thickener) – could substitute cornstarch

Shortcrust pastry or puff pastry

Chop the greens into big chunks. Mix cheese, greens, salt, pepper, nutmeg, and pine nuts together.

Thicken if needed with cornstarch. The filling should hold together a bit. Prepare pastry, put filling

at intervals and cut/close to make little hand pies. Bake for 20 minutes in a hot oven. Serve with a side

salad.