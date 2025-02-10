© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Three books lean against a black pot. Below, an herb and two cloves of garlic sit. Text reads, "Eating the Past."
Eating the Past

Eating the Past: Medieval cooking

By Tammy Proctor
Published February 10, 2025 at 11:47 AM MST
Fried meat rissoles
webandi, Photographer
/
Pixabay

Rissoles aux orties et laitage (Nettle pies)

250 g. ricotta or fromage blanc
250 g. nettle shoots (or spinach or chard)
Salt and pepper
Nutmeg
2 teaspoons pine nuts
Almond powder (thickener) – could substitute cornstarch
Shortcrust pastry or puff pastry

Chop the greens into big chunks. Mix cheese, greens, salt, pepper, nutmeg, and pine nuts together.
Thicken if needed with cornstarch. The filling should hold together a bit. Prepare pastry, put filling
at intervals and cut/close to make little hand pies. Bake for 20 minutes in a hot oven. Serve with a side
salad.

Tammy Proctor
Tammy Proctor is a specialist in European history, gender, war, and youth. Dr. Proctor has written about Scouting, women spies and the way war affects the lives of ordinary people. Currently she is writing a book on American food relief to Europe during and after World War I. She has worked at Utah State University since 2013 and is a native of Kansas City, Missouri.
See stories by Tammy Proctor
