Evelyn Funda is a USU emeritus Professor of English and former Associate Dean, who has always been interested in interdisciplinary approaches. As a long-time scholar of Willa Cather, and the daughter of Czech immigrants, she is presently working on a book about Cather’s fascination with Czech culture and history. She previously co-authored an interdisciplinary humanities textbook called FARM: A Multimodal Reader
(with Joyce Kinkead) and authored a memoir about her Czech farming family, entitled Weeds
. In her free time, she quilts and gardens and is known among her friends to bake a mean loaf of rye bread and an incredible peach pie. Check out her TEDx talk: “Farming is the New Sexy”
.