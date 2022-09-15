Cropping Up: Why local farmers grow peaches, tomatoes and other specialty crops
UPR’s Cropping Up series continues this week featuring recipes and ideas for cooking with Utah specialty crops grown by local gardeners.
In this week’s episode we visit the Cache Valley Gardeners Market and continue our conversations with local ag producers.
Plus, we feature food demos with professional Chef Matt Lott from Blackstone cooking up some tasty treats with locally grown fresh peaches and more.
Find the recipes chefs used to prepare specialty crops on a Blackstone grill in Logan at the Cache Valley Gardeners' Market.
Support for Cropping Up comes from the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food in partnership with USU’s Hunger Solutions Institute and Create Better Health Utah.