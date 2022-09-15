© 2022 Utah Public Radio
The Cropping Up logo is a green circle around a generic green plant.
Cropping Up

Cropping Up: Why local farmers grow peaches, tomatoes and other specialty crops

Published September 15, 2022 at 3:00 PM MDT
A basket of fresh tomatoes of all shapes, sizes and colors.
Richard Barnard
/
Unsplash

UPR’s Cropping Up series continues this week featuring recipes and ideas for cooking with Utah specialty crops grown by local gardeners.

In this week’s episode we visit the Cache Valley Gardeners Market and continue our conversations with local ag producers.

Plus, we feature food demos with professional Chef Matt Lott from Blackstone cooking up some tasty treats with locally grown fresh peaches and more.

Fresh leeks and carrots.
Programs
Cropping Up: How to use specialty crops — with video and recipes!
Find the recipes chefs used to prepare specialty crops on a Blackstone grill in Logan at the Cache Valley Gardeners' Market.

Support for Cropping Up comes from the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food in partnership with USU’s Hunger Solutions Institute and Create Better Health Utah.

