Eating the Past: Thomas Tryon 'Wisdom Dictates' cookbook

This is Tammy Proctor, and this season on eating the past, we have

transitioned from dumplings to vegetarian history. It’s been a while

since we visited USU’s historic cookbook collection in the Merrill-Cazier

Library special collections.

So today, I want to feature one of the oldest vegetarian cookbooks that

our library owns.

The book, Thomas Tryon’s "Wisdom’s Dictates," combines aphorisms or

words or wisdom about living a good life with recipes for vegetarian foods.

It was published in 1696, and you can check out a page from the book at

our eating the past page on the UPR website.

Thomas Tryon was an important early advocate of a vegetarian diet, and

he promoted an ethical approach to eating that focused around non-

flesh foods. He wrote about animal enslavement and became an

advocate for both the end of human slavery and the ethical treatment

of animals.

Tryon, a sugar merchant and young convert to anabaptist

religion, became a vegetarian at age 23, then spent his life arguing

that one could lead a healthier and more godly life without eating one’s

fellow creatures. As he explained it, ‘eschew things derived from

violence.”

"Wisdom’s Dictates the book in our library is one of his many published

works. It refers to an inner voice that started him on this path. On the

title page, he lays out his project – namely to provide “75 noble dishes of

excellent food far exceeding those made of fish or flesh”.

While he claims to be providing recipes, most of the book are his musings on

slavery, violence, a godly life, and the evils of meat eating. He also

makes big health claims for a vegetarian life – here are a couple of

examples:

--“vegetative foods affords not only the greatest, and most vigorous

spirits . . . but more fine and innocent, free from the seeds of violence,

passions, and inclinations to bestiality.”

Or this:

--“let no sweet drinks come into your bellies’

One more example:

--“therefore always entertain in thy microcosmical castle those three

grand friends of mankind: humility, patience, and temperance.”

The book is very reminiscent of Benjamin Franklin’s book of advice, poor

Richard’s Almanac. It’s a mix of all kinds of things.

Finally on page 129, the book turns to Tryon’s “bill of fare” – the foods

he recommends. He starts with bread and water and oatmeal – noting that

these foods are “of an opening, cleaning nature”. Many of the other recipes

are for preparations of vegetables – green beans, cabbage, “collyflowers”.

After our last few months of Eating the Past shows on dumplings, it was a

pleasure to see “boiled dumplins” in the list with a notation that “a man

may now and then make a good meal” out of dumplings.

As someone who eats yogurt daily, I was really intrigued by his section

on something called “bonniclabber” which is basically clabbered milk

that has been left out until becomes solid. My favorite food listed,

however, is best described in Tryon’s own words:

“flummery is an ancient food the Britains used to eat, and the use of it is

still continued amongst the welsh: the Britain, and those that now eat

this sort of gruel, had, and have various ways of eating it.” (p. 142).

The recipe calls for mixing together ale, milk or cream, and herbs/spices,

then eating it with bread sopped in it. I just love that it is called

flummery!

What is striking about Tryon’s book is how modern it is some ways – it

asks readers to consider ethical and healthy eating, to consider the

politics of what they put in their mouths.

As Tryon says – “the first step to wisdom is to know they self…”

Next week more on the history of vegetarianism.

