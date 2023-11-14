USU Extension Education Highlight: Thanksgiving leftover recipes

APPLE PIE BARS (adapted from Ina Garten recipe)

FOR THE CRUST AND TOPPING:

2 c. unsalted butter, softened

3/4 c. granulated sugar

3/4 c. light brown sugar

1 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

4 c. all-purpose flour

1 tsp. salt

1 c. chopped pecans

FOR THE FILLING:

3 large Granny Smith apples, peeled and thinly sliced (approx.. 3-4 cups)

3 large Honey Crisp apples, peeled and thinly sliced (approx.. 3-4 cups)

1 tbsp. apple cider vinegar

1/4 c. light brown sugar

1 tbsp. cornstarch

1 1/2 tsp. apple pie spice

Pinch of salt

Optional: 1 cup fresh cranberries…gives a wonderful pop of color and flavor!

FOR THE GLAZE: (Sometimes I forgo the glaze and just sprinkle top of bars with sugar)

3 tbsp. pure maple syrup

1 tbsp. unsalted butter

1 oz. cream cheese, softened

3/4 c. confectioner's sugar, sifted

1 tbsp. milk or heavy cream

For the crust and topping: Preheat the oven to 350˚F. Spray a 9-by-13-inch baking pan with cooking spray. Line the pan with parchment paper. (This will make it easier to lift the pie bars out of the pan after baking, if you to cut and serve the pieces.)

In a large bowl using an electric mixer, beat the butter, sugars, and vanilla until combined and airy, 4 to 5 minutes. Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl. Add the flour and salt to the bowl and mix on low speed until combined.

With lightly moistened hands, press about 3/4 of the crust mixture along the bottom and slightly up the sides of the prepared pan. Refrigerate for 15 minutes. Place the remaining 1/4 of the crust mixture (about 1 1/2 cups) in the refrigerator until needed.

Transfer the pan to the preheated oven and bake until the crust is golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes. Place on a wire rack to cool.

For the filling: In a large bowl, toss the apple slices with the vinegar. Add the brown sugar, cornstarch, apple pie spice, and salt, and toss well to coat. Spread the apples evenly over the crust, leaving a small border around the edges.

Tear the reserved crust mixture into small pieces. Using your hands, combine the pecans with the dough and scatter the mixture evenly over top of the apples. Bake for 1 hour, rotating the pan halfway through, until the apples are fork tender and the topping is golden brown. Cool completely in the pan, about 1 to 2 hours

For the glaze-optional: In a medium bowl, combine the maple syrup, butter, cream cheese, confectioner's sugar, and milk or cream. Whisk until combined and smooth. Once the bars are cool, lift from the pan using the parchment paper overhang and place on a cutting board. Drizzle evenly with the glaze. Cut into squares and serve.

Baked Chili and Ham Omelet

1/2 cup chopped red bell pepper (small pieces)

2 4 ounce cans chopped green pepper

½ cup chopped yellow onion

1 TBS oil

1 ½ cups chopped cooked ham

8 large eggs

½ cup milk

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Sliced avocados, for serving (optional)

Chopped cilantro, sour cream, and salsa , for serving (optional)

Preheat oven to 400°F. Spray a 7 by 11-inch or 9 by 9-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Sprinkle ham into an even layer in bottom of baking dish.

Heat oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Once hot, add red and green chili peppers and onion and cook until softened, about 4 minutes. Evenly pour pepper mixture over ham layer then sprinkle evenly with cheese.

In a large mixing bowl whisk together eggs and milk until well blended. Season with salt and pepper and stir, then pour over mixture in baking dish.

Bake in preheated oven until puffy and set, about 22 to 25 minutes. Cut and serve warm with avocado slices and optional items of your choosing.

Winter Squash Casserole

6 cups peeled and cubed winter squash-I love banana or butternut, but you can also use a sweet pumpkin

2 cups water

½ cup chopped onion

1 can cream of chicken soup

1 tsp salt

1 cup sour cream

1 cup shredded carrot

3-4 cups leftover stuffing/dressing-a drier stuffing works better for this recipe

Combine squash, water, onion, and salt in a large saucepan…bring to a boil. Simmer for 5-7 minutes. Remove from heat and drain. Combine the chicken soup, sour cream and carrots in a medium mixing bowl. Fold this mixture into the drained squash and onion. F

Place squash mixture in the bottom of a greased 9x13 pan. Top with crumbled stuffing. Bake uncovered at 350°F for 25-30 minutes.

Note: If you do not have leftover stuffing for this recipe, you can use one box of stuffing mix (aka. Stovetop) and ½ cup melted butter. I like to use a little water with the butter, to soften the stuffing just a bit more than just the butter does. This does make a drier crispier topping…but you can certainly also just make up the box mix according to the instructions and use it that way to top the casserole.