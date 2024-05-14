USU Extension Education Highlight: Farmers Market recipes

Spring Recipes

Many farmers markets (early in the season) sell microgreens…Microgreens are vegetables and herbs grown from seeds and harvested at the very small seedling stage, not the full-grown plant stage. These are just small young shoots and leaves, that are then harvested early, before their true leaves develop. Even though these plants are small, they pack a lot more flavor…think bigger and bolder than their full-grown counterpart. Microgreens are harvested and used from many well-known herbs or veggies: broccoli, beet greens, arugula, chard, mustard, basil, daikon radish, pea shoots, fenugreek, lentils, kale, cilantro, spinach, watercress, chive, etc.

While using microgreens in salads is the first thing that comes to mind for their use, but they are also great on sandwiches, rice bowls, pasta dishes, pesto, and even cooked.

Rice Bowl

1 lb. grilled and seasoned boneless skinless chicken breast, cubed

3-4 cups cooked brown rice

1 15 ounce can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 15 ounce can drained corn

1 bell pepper, chopped

½ red onion, thinly sliced or chopped

1-2 avocados, thinly sliced, or cubed

2 cups micro greens of your choice

Layer the cooked rice, beans, corn, chicken, and other veggies (peppers and avocado, etc.) in a bowl. Top with a handful of microgreens. Drizzle with a chipotle dressing and sour cream.

Homemade Chipotle Dressing

½ cup whole milk Greek yogurt (I like the FAGE brand)

½ cup mayonnaise

1 chipotle pepper from a can of chipotles in adobo sauce

1 garlic clove, peeled

½ tsp smoked paprika

1 TBS lime juice

1 TBS extra-virgin olive oil

1 TBS honey or maple syrup

Salt and pepper to taste

In a food processor or blender, place the yogurt, mayo, chipotle pepper, garlic, lime juice, olive oil, paprika, and honey. Add a generous pinch of salt and several grinds of pepper and blend until smooth. Chill and serve over rice bowl.

Microgreen Zoodles

1 lb. zucchini noodles

1/3 cup olive oil

3 TBS butter

1 TBS minced garlic

2 tsp lemon zest

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

¼ cup vegetable broth (can also use chicken or beef broth)

1 cup kale microgreens-or any other of your favorite microgreens…kale just works great in this recipe

½ cup fresh Italian parsley

Salt and pepper to taste

Freshly grated Parmigiano cheese

In a small saucepan, heat oil and butter over medium-low heat. Stir in garlic, lemon zest, lemon juice, broth, and salt and pepper. Let simmer 2-3 minutes. Add in the zoodles and simmer another 2-3 minutes, being careful not to overcook the zucchini noodles. Remove from heat and toss in the microgreens and parsley. Serve with grated cheese, and a wedge of lemon if desired.

Strawberry Rhubarb Lemonade

Rhubarb Simple Syrup:

1 ½-2 cups chopped rhubarb

1 ½-2 cups sugar

2 cups water

Dash or two of salt

Strawberry-Basil Puree:

6 to 8 strawberries

4 large fresh basil leaves

Lemonade:

1 1/4 cups fresh lemon juice, chilled, plus 4 lemon wedges, for garnish

1 cup seltzer water, or even gingerale

4 fresh basil leaves, for garnish

For the rhubarb simple syrup: Add the rhubarb and 2 cups water to a small pot and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and add the sugar and salt. Cook on simmer 15-20 minutes. Take off the heat. Let steep covered until cooled, about 2 hours. Stain into a resealable container and refrigerate until chilled.

For the strawberry-basil puree: Combine the strawberries, basil and 1/4 cup of the chilled rhubarb simple syrup in a blender and puree until smooth. Transfer to a pitcher.

For the lemonade: Add the lemon juice and 1 1/4 cups of the chilled rhubarb simple syrup to the pitcher with the strawberry-basil puree and give it a good stir. Add the seltzer and stir lightly. Pour into 4 glasses filled with ice, garnish each with a lemon wedge and basil leaf and serve.