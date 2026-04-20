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Three books lean against a black pot. Below, an herb and two cloves of garlic sit. Text reads, "Eating the Past."
Eating the Past

Eating the Past: Flowers, herbs and spices in Shakespeare

By Evelyn Funda
Published April 20, 2026 at 12:06 PM MDT
Nutmegground up in a bowl
Mareefe, Photographer
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Pixabay
Tags
Eating the Past cultureThe History of FoodInternational FoodWilliam ShakespeareCookingRecipescookbooksUPRPlantsShakespeare
Evelyn Funda
Evelyn Funda is a USU emeritus Professor of English and former Associate Dean, who has always been interested in interdisciplinary approaches. As a long-time scholar of Willa Cather, and the daughter of Czech immigrants, she is presently working on a book about Cather’s fascination with Czech culture and history. She previously co-authored an interdisciplinary humanities textbook called <i>FARM: A Multimodal Reader </i>(with Joyce Kinkead) and authored a memoir about her Czech farming family, entitled <i>Weeds</i>. In her free time, she quilts and gardens and is known among her friends to bake a mean loaf of rye bread and an incredible peach pie. Check out her TEDx talk: <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jZdbrUBivxA&amp;t=353s">“Farming is the New Sexy”</a>.<br/>
See stories by Evelyn Funda