USU Extension Education Highlight: Spring recipes

Spring Recipes

Fruity Lemon Parfaits

2 15 ounce cans lemon pie filling (or approximately 3 cups lemon curd)

1 ½ cups whipping cream, whipped (can also use whipped topping)

1 package Pecan Sandies cookies, crumbled (can also use Lorna Dunes or other shortbread type cookie

Strawberries, grapes, kiwi cut up in small ½ size pieces

In each parfait glass add a couple of tablespoons of crumbled cookie. Next add in a ¼ cup lemon pie filling, chopped fruit, then a couple of tablespoons of whipped cream. Continue to layer to the top of the parfait glass. Top with a bit more crumbled cookie. Refrigerate. Best if used within 24 hours.

Options:

If you prefer to make your own lemon pie filling or curd, it really is the best option. But because the commercial pie filling is so convenient, it makes a quick and easy dessert.

You can also use a pound cake crumbled, if you prefer not to use the cookies.

Fruit options can also vary, depending on preference.

I have also used instant lemon pudding…also turns out great…rather than the lemon curd.

Drop Sugar Cookies

2 ¾ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon baking powder

1 cup butter, softened

1 ½ cups white sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

Stir flour, baking soda, and baking powder together in a small bowl.

Beat sugar and butter together in a large bowl with an electric mixer until smooth. Beat in egg and vanilla. Gradually blend in flour mixture. Roll dough into walnut-sized balls and place 2 inches apart onto ungreased baking sheets.

Bake in the preheated oven until edges are golden, 8 to 10 minutes. Cool on the baking sheets briefly before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

Options for Spring/Easter:

Add spring multicolored sprinkles to the dough…also could add in pastel colored M&M’s

Divide the dough into 3 or 4 balls and add a different pastel food coloring to the dough, then roll in balls and bake. Fill with butter cream to make sandwich cookies.

Use dough for a Spring Fruit Pizza-below

Spring Fruit Pizza

Cream Cheese Frosting:

12 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup butter, softened

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 1/4 cup powdered sugar

Using an electric mixer, combine the cream cheese, butter, powdered sugar and vanilla until smooth and creamy. Spread over the cooled cookie crust and chill again to firm up the frosting.

Fruit Toppings:

7–10 strawberries, sliced

5–6 kiwis, sliced

1 mango, sliced

1/2 cup blueberries

1 small bunch of grapes, halved

Pineapple Ice Box Pie w/ Pretzel Crust

2 cups crushed pretzel sticks

1/4 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

3/4 cup butter, melted

Preheat oven to 350°F. Stir together and firmly press on bottom, up sides, and onto lip of a lightly greased 10-inch pie plate. Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove from oven to a wire rack, and cool completely (about 30 minutes).

For filling:

1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened

1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

1⁄3 cup lemon juice or pineapple juice

½ tsp lemon zest

1 (8 ounce) carton whipped topping, divided, or 2 cups whipped cream

1 cup crushed pineapple, well drained

½ cup pecans, chopped

Fresh pineapple wedges for garnish

Combine cream cheese, sweetened condensed milk, and lemon juice and beat until smooth.

Stir in pineapple and pecans and fold in half the whipped topping.

Pour into pie crust. Chill in refrigerator for 4 hours before serving, or freeze. Top with remaining whipped topping and garnish with small fresh pineapple wedges.

No Bake Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Easter Eggs

½ cup (1 stick) butter, room temperature

¾ cup packed brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups all purpose flour

½ cup sweetened condensed milk

½ cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

½ cup finely chopped walnuts or pecans

Colored Candy Chocolate Melts of your choice for coating and decorating

In a bowl combine butter and sugar on medium-high speed until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes.

Beat in the flour, sweetened condensed milk and vanilla until incorporated, beating well after each addition. Stir in chocolate chips and walnuts.

Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for about 1 hour, or until firm enough to handle.

With a little flour on hands and fingers shape approximately 1 to 2 TBS dough into flat egg shaped ovals

Option: roll the dough out to desired thickness, on a floured surface, about ½ inch thickness and use egg shaped cookie cutters to shape the dough to look like flat eggs.

Place shaped dough on waxed paper-lined baking sheets. Loosely cover and refrigerate for 15-20 minutes or until firm again.

Melt the candy melts according to the directions on the bag.

Dip the cookie dough egg, 3-4 at the time, into the chocolate, shake off extra and place on parchment paper. Let the truffles sit until hard, about 15 minutes.

Once set, remelt remaining candy melts. Place in a small baggies and cut a small hole in one corner. Carefully drizzle chocolate over the eggs.

Store in the refrigerator and serve cold. These can also be frozen for longer storage.

No Bake Peanut Butter Cup Easter Eggs

½ cup softened butter, 1 stick

¾ cup brown sugar

¼ cup creamy peanut butter…I like chunky…personal preference

¾ cup all-purpose flour

½ tsp vanilla extract

¼ tsp salt

¼ cup mini Reese's Pieces or mini chocolate chips

2 cups white & dark melting chocolate or candy coating

Follow basic instructions from Chocolate Chip Eggs above.