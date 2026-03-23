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Access Utah

Eating the Past on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published March 23, 2026 at 1:02 PM MDT
The Eating the Past logo.

UPR’s popular feature Eating the Past explores food and beverages in history along with our relationship to food today. The feature’s hosts bring recipes, personal stories, interviews, and fun to the discussion of what we eat. The show airs Sundays at noon before The Splendid Table.

Today we’ll talk with several of the hosts of Eating the Past. We’ll talk about a variety of food and history topics and our guests will have a food quiz for us!

We’re joined by Jamie Sanders, Utah State University professor of history; Laura Gelfand, USU professor of art history; Evelyn Funda, USU emeritus professor of English; and Sarah Berry, digital archivist at USU.

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Access Utah UPRFoodAccess Utah FoodEating the PastFood and Drink
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams