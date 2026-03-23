Eating the Past on Access Utah

UPR’s popular feature Eating the Past explores food and beverages in history along with our relationship to food today. The feature’s hosts bring recipes, personal stories, interviews, and fun to the discussion of what we eat. The show airs Sundays at noon before The Splendid Table.

Today we’ll talk with several of the hosts of Eating the Past. We’ll talk about a variety of food and history topics and our guests will have a food quiz for us!

We’re joined by Jamie Sanders, Utah State University professor of history; Laura Gelfand, USU professor of art history; Evelyn Funda, USU emeritus professor of English; and Sarah Berry, digital archivist at USU.

