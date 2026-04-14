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Three books lean against a black pot. Below, an herb and two cloves of garlic sit. Text reads, "Eating the Past."
Eating the Past

Eating the Past: Food trivia on Access Utah

By Evelyn Funda,
Laura GelfandJamie SandersSarah BerryTom WilliamsTammy Proctor
Published April 14, 2026 at 12:48 PM MDT
Hand holding paper with question mark
athree23, Photographer

These are all bits of food trivia that come from past episodes of Eating the Past. You can find these episodes and nearly two hundred other episodes on the Eating the Past’s webpage at UPR.org.

1). This first question comes from an interview that Tammy Proctor conducted with rare book historian Sarah Neville in which she hypothesizes that in John Milton’s account of the Garden of Eden story, he was suggesting that the forbidden fruit was not an apple but instead this exotic fruit of the time that had the ability to create lusty behavior.What was the fruit?

2) In one of Laura Gelfand’s episodes, she interviewed guest Joyce Kinkead who talked about a restaurant chain that revolutionized dining in the American West in the late nineteenth century by situating them right next to railway stops and offering fast comfort food like slabs of pie served by attractive servers. What was the name of the restaurant chain or the name of the man who started the chain?

3) In another episode, Jamie Sanders refers to unique advertising campaign during the Great Depression in which Proctor and Gamble published a cookbook in which trusted radio hosts and personalities to share their favorite recipes that used one of P&G’s new products, a modern, versatile, and labor saving ingredient that could be used in everything from fried chicken to chocolate peppermint cake.
What was that ingredient?

4) Sarah Berry featured this beverage in an episode that linked it to 17th century French street vendors and travelling circuses, long ship voyages, President Rutherford B. Hayes’s wife Lucy, the nation’s political debates about temperance, and in the twentieth century, children entrepreneurs.
What was this beverage?

5) In one of Evelyn Funda’s episodes, she described a time during the twentieth century when this food was called an “alien vegetable” and newspapers wrote that “true patriots best avoid it.” What food was it?

Tags
Eating the Past The History of FoodcultureRecipesCookingcookbooksFoodUPRAccess Utah
Evelyn Funda
Evelyn Funda is a USU emeritus Professor of English and former Associate Dean, who has always been interested in interdisciplinary approaches. As a long-time scholar of Willa Cather, and the daughter of Czech immigrants, she is presently working on a book about Cather’s fascination with Czech culture and history. She previously co-authored an interdisciplinary humanities textbook called <i>FARM: A Multimodal Reader </i>(with Joyce Kinkead) and authored a memoir about her Czech farming family, entitled <i>Weeds</i>. In her free time, she quilts and gardens and is known among her friends to bake a mean loaf of rye bread and an incredible peach pie. Check out her TEDx talk: <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jZdbrUBivxA&amp;t=353s">“Farming is the New Sexy”</a>.<br/>
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Laura Gelfand
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Jamie Sanders
Jamie Sanders is a historian of Latin America at Utah State and his family’s cook. He grew up in the rural South and loves its regional cuisine, but a study abroad trip to the Yucatán when he was a teenager really awakened him to international food culture.
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Sarah Berry
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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Tammy Proctor
Tammy Proctor is a specialist in European history, gender, war, and youth. Dr. Proctor has written about Scouting, women spies and the way war affects the lives of ordinary people. Currently she is writing a book on American food relief to Europe during and after World War I. She has worked at Utah State University since 2013 and is a native of Kansas City, Missouri.
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