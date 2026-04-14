Eating the Past: Food trivia on Access Utah

These are all bits of food trivia that come from past episodes of Eating the Past. You can find these episodes and nearly two hundred other episodes on the Eating the Past’s webpage at UPR.org.

1). This first question comes from an interview that Tammy Proctor conducted with rare book historian Sarah Neville in which she hypothesizes that in John Milton’s account of the Garden of Eden story, he was suggesting that the forbidden fruit was not an apple but instead this exotic fruit of the time that had the ability to create lusty behavior.What was the fruit?

2) In one of Laura Gelfand’s episodes, she interviewed guest Joyce Kinkead who talked about a restaurant chain that revolutionized dining in the American West in the late nineteenth century by situating them right next to railway stops and offering fast comfort food like slabs of pie served by attractive servers. What was the name of the restaurant chain or the name of the man who started the chain?

3) In another episode, Jamie Sanders refers to unique advertising campaign during the Great Depression in which Proctor and Gamble published a cookbook in which trusted radio hosts and personalities to share their favorite recipes that used one of P&G’s new products, a modern, versatile, and labor saving ingredient that could be used in everything from fried chicken to chocolate peppermint cake.

What was that ingredient?

4 ) Sarah Berry featured this beverage in an episode that linked it to 17th century French street vendors and travelling circuses, long ship voyages, President Rutherford B. Hayes’s wife Lucy, the nation’s political debates about temperance, and in the twentieth century, children entrepreneurs.

What was this beverage?